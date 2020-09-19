Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert F. Shaw

Robert F. Shaw

AUBURN - Robert F. Shaw, 84 of Stryker Homes, passed away unexpectedly on the eve of his 85th birthday. He was born in Auburn, NY and was the son of the late Edward and Rose White Shaw.

Robert studied at St. Mary's School and later at West High School, prior to joining the United States Marine Corp. Following his military service, he was employed by the Columbian Rope Company and RPM Industries. He enjoyed reading historical books and was an accomplished cross word puzzle enthusiast.

Robert's life was greatly affected and punctuated by the loss of the true love of his life, Jennie Montone. He is survived by two wonderful step daughters: Ann Fronzek and Carol (Gary) Bennett both of Auburn, one brother: Vincent P., one grandchild: Michael J. Fronzek, two great grandchildren: Jordan M. Fronzek and Ashton M. Fronzek, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his precious Jennie, he is predeceased by all but one of his brothers: Harold E., William F., Philip J. and Richard L. Shaw.

Calling hours will held from 10 am to noon, Monday, September 21, 2020, with a funeral service to immediately follow. Visitation and service will be held at The Cheche Funeral Home, Inc., 1778 Clark Street, Auburn, NY. Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery.

More than any activity, Robert loved spending time with his family. He was a very generous person and had a major hand in raising a number of the children within his family. His kind nature led people to remark, that he knew and liked everyone in the community.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.