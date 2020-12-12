Menu
Robert Faynor
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Robert Faynor

Jan. 27, 1935 - Dec. 10, 2020

AUBURN - On Thursday, December 10, 2020, Robert Faynor, loving husband and father of three children passed away at home surrounded by his family at the age of 85. He went home to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. He was born on January 27, 1935 in Auburn to the late John and Anna Matayak Faynor.

Bob received his Bachelor's Degree from Empire State College in 1979 and graduated from Central High School in 1953. He was a New York State Trooper for 31 years retiring as a Senior Investigator in 1987. He was appointed Under Sheriff of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Department in 1991 until his retirement in 1996. He worked as a Security Officer at the Cayuga County Court House from 1996 to 2015.

Bob was a life member of the Owasco Volunteer Fire Department and was a past Fire Comissioner. He served in the Army National Guard as a Sergeant prior to entering the State Police in 1956. Bob's passion was serving the people of this community and he took pride in the uniforms he wore. Professionalism and honesty were among his greatest attributes.

Bob married Angie (LoIacono) Faynor in 1957 and they had three children: Lynn Faynor (Garth Court) children Lauren and William (Caitlin), John Faynor (Susan Pritchard), children John and Jayson, and Robert Faynor (Kelly Cunningham), children Bobby and Matthew. Bob was a loving husband, a great father and grandfather who was willing and able to help his family with anything at any time.

He enjoyed playing softball, tennis and golf. Bob and Angie were avid tennis players and participated in the Empire State Senior Games, receiving numerous medals in the state tournaments.

Bob was predeceased by four sisters: Olga Bjelko, Anne Sluty, Mildred Darrow, Kay Schafer, and one brother John Faynor.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to "Hospice of CNY and Hospice of the Finger Lakes" or "Owasco Fire Department".

Calling hours will be Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home located at 197 South Street, Auburn, NY. A funeral service will be held privately for the family.

To leave condolences for the family please visit whitechapelfh.com



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences for the loss of a great guy. I especially enjoyed working with Bob at the courthouse.
Joe LoPiccolo
December 21, 2020
My sincere condolences to Bob´s entire family. Bob was a real professional in the law enforcement field. I so much enjoyed working with him in Court Security and had much fun with him. An energetic and positive force. RIP my friend. You are missed by many.
Joe LoPiccolo
December 21, 2020
i like serving bob old fashions
jim muldoon
December 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Cathy Garropy
December 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Many found memories from the tennis club.
Mark Malvaso
December 14, 2020
Angie: Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family. God bless and keep you.
Mr. & Mrs Leon & Elaine Gaklik
December 12, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God bless you.
Mr & Mrs, Leon Gaklik
December 12, 2020
