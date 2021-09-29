Robert C. Holcomb

AUBURN - Robert C. Holcomb, 85, formerly of Schwartz Towers and Northbrook Heights, passed away September 27, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn, NY he was the son of the late Reynold and Josephine Craven Holcomb.

Robert was a National Guard Veteran serving from 1953 to 1956 and was employed with Owens Illinois in Auburn as a fork lift operator. He liked the simple things in life and often was seen around town enjoying moments with scratch off lottery tickets and a nice hot cup of McDonalds coffee.

He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Randy) Bachman; two step sons: Robert (Toni) and Douglas (Debbie) Considine; grandchildren: Nicholas Bachman, Christopher, Matthew, Francesca, Erin, Kaelyn Considine and spouses; two brothers: Carl (Cathy) and Donald Holcomb; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Ann (Smith) Holcomb in 1997 and by two sisters Marilyn and Doris Holcomb.

There are no calling hours or services at this time and Robert will be layed to rest alongside his wife in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Those wishing may make a contribution of your choice in his memory. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.