The Citizen
Robert C. Holcomb
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Robert C. Holcomb

AUBURN - Robert C. Holcomb, 85, formerly of Schwartz Towers and Northbrook Heights, passed away September 27, 2021 at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Auburn, NY he was the son of the late Reynold and Josephine Craven Holcomb.

Robert was a National Guard Veteran serving from 1953 to 1956 and was employed with Owens Illinois in Auburn as a fork lift operator. He liked the simple things in life and often was seen around town enjoying moments with scratch off lottery tickets and a nice hot cup of McDonalds coffee.

He is survived by his daughter Dawn (Randy) Bachman; two step sons: Robert (Toni) and Douglas (Debbie) Considine; grandchildren: Nicholas Bachman, Christopher, Matthew, Francesca, Erin, Kaelyn Considine and spouses; two brothers: Carl (Cathy) and Donald Holcomb; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Betty Ann (Smith) Holcomb in 1997 and by two sisters Marilyn and Doris Holcomb.

There are no calling hours or services at this time and Robert will be layed to rest alongside his wife in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Those wishing may make a contribution of your choice in his memory. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.



Published by The Citizen on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts & prayers are with your family. Bob will be deeply missed. We enjoy those special days having coffee & telling stories. We enjoyed spending our time with him. He always made us laugh. He was a good man & a great friend ! Sincerely the St Claire' s
Matt St Claire
Friend
September 30, 2021
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
September 29, 2021
