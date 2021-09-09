Robert W. Knight

June 1, 1930 - Aug. 29, 2021

GLENDALE, AZ - Robert W. Knight, 91, of Glendale, AZ, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 29 at Banner Boswell Hospital in Sun City, AZ.

Bob was born in Auburn, NY on June 1, 1930, the son of Raymond W. and Ruth Spurr Knight. He was raised in Auburn and graduated from West High School in 1948. In 1949, Bob married Helen Wasilenko, who was the love of his life, and they were married for 53 years until her passing in 2002. Bob worked with his dad at Wheeler-Knight Motors in Auburn in the 1950s, and for Firth Carpet. He spent his career at General Electric in Auburn and Syracuse, NY, where he was a maintenance electrician and union steward.

In 1980 he relocated to Phoenix, AZ with his wife and two of his sons, where he continued working at GE on extensive projects, such as the Palo Verde Nuclear Plant and rebuilding industrial reel motors for the surrounding western states' copper mines, until his retirement in 1988. After retiring, he and Helen enjoyed traveling around the US, especially enjoying frequent trips to Las Vegas, but he loved Hawaii. They loved spending time with their children and grandchildren as well. More recently, he truly enjoyed the spring training baseball games and visits to Chase Field to see the Diamondbacks. Bob was a member of New Life Community Church in Peoria, AZ, and a member of the GE Retirees group in Phoenix.

Surviving are his two sons: David (Peggy) of Clinton Township, MI and Mark (Carolyn) of Peoria, AZ; and one daughter, Linda (Mark) Cahill of Auburn, NY. Also, four grandchildren: Teresa (Derek) Smith, Anthony (Stephanie) Knight and Tom Allen, all of Arizona, and Megan Cahill of E. Syracuse, NY. He also has five great-grandchildren: Brooklynn, Giuliana and Grayson Smith, and Derek and Brent Allen, all of Arizona. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews living in the Auburn, NY area and in California. In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert Scott, in 2015; his brother Melvin, in 2009; and an infant brother Raymond Jr., in 1926.

Bob and Helen loved to dance and were very good at it. In their younger years, they could always be found on the dance floor wherever there was music. They are together once again on the dance floor in heaven. Services for Bob were held at Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel, 13738 W. Camino del Sol, Sun City West, AZ 85375 at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The National Kidney Foundation.