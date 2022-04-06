Menu
Robert F. Lee
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Robert F. Lee

Feb. 5, 1932 - April 3, 2022

AUBURN - Robert F. Lee, 90 of Birch Drive, Auburn died Sunday, April 3, 2022 in The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Brutus February 5, 1932, Bob was the son of the late Robert and Laura Seamans Lee.

He was employed as a truck driver with Beacon Milling in Cayuga and retired after almost 30 years of faithful service. Bob was an avid bowler and bingo player and enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR, taking rides and spending time with his wife and family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Gertrude (Body) Lee; three daughters: Diane Lee (John), Wanda Gronau (Brian) and Donna Lee; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services and burial in Fort Hill Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

To offer condolences for the family, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
