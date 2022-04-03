Robert H. Morse

FLEMING - Robert H. Morse, 81, of Fleming, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Commons. Bob was the son of the late Glenn and Arlene Pryce Morse. He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1962.

He had a successful career with Kemper Insurance in Syracuse and also served several years in the National Guard Reserves. He met the love of his life Linda and married her on November 28, 1964.

After retiring from Kemper Insurance he went on to earn his Master's Degree in English at SUNY Cortland. Robert was a brilliant man that always had a book in front of him and just loved to continue to learn.

Bob also enjoyed traveling with Linda especially loved vacationing with his children and grandchildren in the Adirondacks and at the beach. We'd like to acknowledge The Commons for the wonderful care that Robert received.

He is survived by, wife inda Jillson Morse; children: Laura (John) Rooney, Julianne Cabal; five grandchildren: Meaghan (Scott) Engelbrecht, Patrick (Eileen) Rooney, Amanda Cabal, Ryan Cabal, Michael Cabal; three great-grandchildren: George, Henry and Saoirse.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his brother Thomas Morse.

There will be a memorial service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at St. James Episcopal Church, 96 E. Genesee Street, Skaneateles, NY. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made in memory of Robert to The Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).