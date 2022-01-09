Menu
Robert A. Pelton
FUNERAL HOME
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
220 State Street
Auburn, NY

Robert A. Pelton

AUBURN - Robert A. Pelton, 80, of Auburn, died peacefully Wednesday January 5, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. He was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of the late Thomas and Jane (Westlake) Pelton.

He retired from Wegman's Grocery. He was a communicant of SS Peter & Paul Church, and a member of the Ukrainian National Club and the Utopia Club.

He is survived by his daughters: Theresa (Edward Martin) Hlywa of Sterling, NY, and Melinda Yoder of Rochester; his sons: Robert (Sandi) Pelton of Seneca Falls, and Thomas Pelton of Auburn. Also surviving are two sisters: Joan Rusin of Auburn, and Katie Dauerheim of Sun City Center, FL; grandchildren: Zachary (Amber) and Justin Hlywa, Kevin and Rachel Yoder and Drake Pelton; step-great grandchildren: Natalie and Pierce; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Thomas "Tim" and Edward Pelton and sister-in-law, Betty Pelton

Bob's niece Lynne mentioned "uncle Bob was 80 years old, and his life was the equivalent of two cats with nine lives each. He had the ability to sleep anywhere at any time, which made us all smile. His Kielbasa-making skills are legendary and his barbecue ribs unrivaled. Easter dinner and summer barbeques will make us miss him more than we already do."

The family wishes to thank the nurses on ICU and 2nd Memorial at Auburn Community Hospital for the wonderful care and support. "God Bless them."

Funeral services for Bob will be at 10:30 AM Tuesday, January 11, 2022 in SS Peter & Paul Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Family calling hours are private.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 9, 2022.
Plis Funeral Home, Inc.
Our deepest sympathy on the loss of Bobby. He was always smiling with a quick hello!! May he Rest In Peace.
Craig and Jane Westlake
Family
January 9, 2022
