Robert L. Strohm

October 12, 1922 – March 30, 2022

AUBURN - Robert Lee Strohm II, 99, of Auburn, passed away March 30, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Robert was the son of Mabel and Robert Strohm, and stepson of Mary Strohm. He was the proud grandson of Joseph Zanelli, the first Italian police officer of the Kansas City Police Dept.

He was a World War II Navy Veteran, serving on the USS Oberon, he loved his country. Bob was a native of Kansas City, MO, and settled in Auburn following his discharge from the Navy, where he married and raised his family.

He was a devout Catholic who promised God that if he let him live through WWII he would attend Mass every Sunday, and he did until he became too ill to attend.

He was a member of Holy Family and St. Hyacinth's Churches, active at both from taking collection on Sunday or working parish picnics. He was also a long time member and Vice President of the Polish Falcons, and a Gold Legion of Honor recipient of the Falcons. He never missed a day working there. He was a former employee of ALCO, retiring after 35 years of service.

He was a member of the American Legion. One of his biggest thrills was going to Washington, DC with other veterans with Operation Enduring Gratitude, being honored to go with the SK Post.

Anyone going to Wegman's in the morning could see him sitting with his good friends deep in discussion about something, and buying "scratch offs".

He had more friends than anyone could imagine, and they were always there for him: Tom Wild, Terry Alexander, Al Rilk, Dale Bush, Sue and Gary, Pete Kierst, Larry Gauthier, Roger Button, and so many others.

He formed a friendship with Eric the Manager at Wegman's who always saw that his birthdays were celebrated. The employees were always so nice to him.

He was honored by his birthday parades the last several years and going to the GALA honoring Veterans at the Springside Inn with his granddaughter Rebecca.

He had caring neighbors looking after him, especially Cher Guariglia, Mary Ellen and Tom Phillips and Craig White.

Thank you to the health care workers at ACH, especially Emily Wilson and Dr. Sherburne for his care. Thanks to Dr. Callahan and all the nurses and therapists at the VA Clinic, and also to Father John who traveled to Auburn to see his "Twin Brother".

He loved watching sports on tv especially his Kansas City Chiefs.

We are proud to have called him our father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He touched so many lives and will be truly missed and in our hearts forever.

He is survived by his children: Sandra Daugherty, Diane (James) Napoli, Paul and Robert Strohm; grandchildren: Staci (Daniel Eggers), Christopher (Stephanie) Dougherty, Rebecca Strohm, Corinne (Daniel) Armison, Michael (Erin) Strohm, Lisa (Jeff) Goodrow, and James (Jen) Napoli. Also surviving are great-grandchildren: Reagan Dougherty, Cameron Strohm, Haylee and Maddox Armison; and extended family: Elijah, Katelyn and Christopher Mitrano.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brothers Harry, Paul and David Strohm.

Funeral Services for Bob will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in St. Hyacinth's Church. Burial with honors will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends are invited to call Monday, April 4, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St.

Contributions may be directed to Operation Enduring Gratitude, c/o Knights of Columbus, 47 Market St., Auburn, NY 13021, or the SK Post American Legion, 168 State St., Auburn, NY 13021.

To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.