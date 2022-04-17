Robert W. Young

July 8, 1935 - April 5, 2022

AUBURN - Robert W. Young passed away at Auburn Community Hospital on April 5, 2022 with the comfort of his family nearby. Robert was born July 8, 1935 to Alice Nichols Young and John R. Young. He graduated from Union Springs Central School in the Class of 1953.

Robert and his brother, Ralph, worked the family farm (Fleming Homestead) for many years until his retirement. He then worked at Ward O'Hara Agriculture Museum as an aid for many years, which he enjoyed very much.

He was a member of Fleming Federated Church, Cayuga Lodge #221 where he was Master for three different years. He was also a 50 year member of Scipio Chapter #173.

He and his wife, Frances, truly enjoyed traveling, they visited all 50 states except Alaska and all of the Canadian provinces. They also enjoyed wintering in Florida where they had many friends and family.

Robert is survived by his wife, Frances (Murdock) Young, whom he married on June 1, 1957; and his three children: Donna (Scott) Crowley, Diane (Brian) Saxton, William (Cheryl) Young; and his sister-in-law, Janet M. Young; four grandchildren: Jennifer (Shane) Truman, Courtney (Steve) Remp, Daniel (Lyndsey) Saxton and Thomas Young; 12 great-grandchildren: Chandler, Amelia, and Leo Remp, Ella, Anna, Nina and Isaac Truman, Nora Saxton, Mark and Brooke Saxton, Audrey and Jordan Jackson; along with several special nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alice and John, a grandson, Andrew Saxton, his brother, Ralph Young, and three sisters, Pauline Bower, Jane Bower and Velma Bryant.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Fleming Federated Church, 4967 NY34, Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Ward O'Hara Ag Museum, 6880 East Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021 or Fleming Federated Church, PO Box 127, Auburn, NY 13021.

A special thank you to the kind and compassionate nurses, aides and students on 3rd Memorial for the wonderful care given.

Condolences may be at www.brewfuneralhome.com.