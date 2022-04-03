Menu
Robin Welch
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
Robin Welch

AUBURN - Robin Welch, 66, formerly of Auburn, died March 31, 2022 in Camillus, NY. Born in Auburn, he was the son of the late Edwin and Mary Lou (Laferty) Welch.

Surviving are four children: Mandy Richmond, Mindy and Melissa Welch and Dale Lester; siblings: Patricia Hourigan, Burton Welch, Thomas France; and many grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a son Michael Welch.

Services with Langham Funeral Home will be private and burial will be Pine Hill Cemetery. Visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 3, 2022.
