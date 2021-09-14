Rocco A. Lupo

Nov. 12, 1941 – Sept. 9, 2021

AUBURN - Rocco Anthony Lupo, 79, of Auburn, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 5:44 p.m. in University Hospital, SUNY Health Science Center, Syracuse. He was born the morning of November 12, 1941 at Auburn Memorial Hospital to fine parents Anthony and Julia Grega Lupo, and was baptized in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, where over the years he would serve as an altar boy and many other duties throughout his life.

Rocco was raised and worked in Auburn. As a teenager Rocco was a great athlete participating in football, gymnastics and track at West High School, where he graduated in 1960. A good and faithful son, during this time he would help build the house his parents lived in until their deaths.

After high school Rocco enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving from 1961 until he was honorably discharged in 1966. Rocco then worked multiple jobs to support his family while earning his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering in 1972 from Syracuse University. In the 1990's he started his own companies. He inspired a loyal client base, who would tell you that he was always ready to kick back and have a laugh, but was no non-sense when it was time to work. He worked for himself until his hospitalization. He will be remembered as a fun-loving, hard working man of faith, entrepreneur and patriot, who volunteered his time and efforts, mentoring a large group of family and friends. Many young people knew Rocco as "Mr. Lupo", as he spent many years volunteering as a cub scout master, youth baseball couch and a Sunday school teacher for 28 years. He was very active in his church, serving as vice warden, ordering candles, helping cleaning, changing alter covers and performing duties as acolyte,

Rocco has five sons: Anthony (Allison) Lupo, followed by Rocco (Ann), Christian (Kelly), Aaron (Penelope) and lastly Dana, all who survive him; along with his sister Beverly Aversa; his brothers: Anthony and David Lupo; and his grandchildren: Nichole, Rocco, Mary, Grace, Katherine, Katherine and Aaron; he is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Peter and Jacquelyn Ann Aversa, Julie Monson, Johanna (Deacon David) Donch, Melissa (William) Wilczek, Lori Stanek, Lisa Gabak, Jodi, Michael (Lisa) and Anthony Lupo, his life companion of 22 years Jacqueline Swank; and her children: Matthew, Abigail and Megan (Joshua) Maloney; and their children: Hailey, Jackson, Dominick, Charlie and Baby; his cousins: Noreen Sullivan and Patricia Talbot, Paul Anderson, Ann Marie Marino, Michael, Raymond and Samuel Romano, Georgianna Moore, Francis Caliendo; good friend Jerry Long; the "West End Gang"; the Parish of St. Nicholas; his clients and friends especially at the ARC of Seneca County; and the people of Hartman Enterprise. He was predeceased by his nephew David (Jamie) Lupo on March 31 of this year.

Rocco was a man of many titles; dad, husband, uncle Rocky, grandpa, brother, son, and Mr. Lupo. His sons want people to remember their dad as a devout Orthodox Christian, a man that loved our Lord and Savior. Christ is Risen, Glorify Him!

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church. Burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, "Half Acre".

Contributions may be made in his memory to St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.

