Rodney Craig Cameron
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020

Rodney Craig Cameron

May 1, 1946 - Nov. 27, 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Rodney Craig Cameron was born on May 1, 1946 in Auburn, NY to the late Jay Cameron, Sr. and Lillian Jones Cameron. Rodney was the oldest of four boys and was known to family and close friends as "Roddy" or Rod. He joined his eternal family on November 27, 2020 in Washington, DC.

After serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, Rodney returned to Auburn for a few years and then relocated to the Washington, DC area where he pursued his degree at the University of the District of Columbia and went on to have a life-long career in procurement and government contracting with the DC public school system and several federal agencies for more than 30 years.

Rodney's favorite pastimes included playing the game of chess, collecting pocket knives, martial arts (he achieved a brown belt and really loved Karate movies), mastering how to play black jack, was fond of dogs and an avid reader.

Rodney is survived by his loving wife of 45 years Marie Cameron, daughters: Nadine Cid (Vincent Phillips), Nilda Gumbs; granddaughter, Nina Gumbs; brothers: Jay Cameron (Christine), Charles "Chuck" Cameron, Boyd Cameron (deceased) and a host of nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; family and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude in the memorial name of Rodney C. Cameron.



Published by The Citizen on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please accept my sincere condolences on Rodney´s passing.We went to school together In Auburn, NY. In those days in Auburn kids learned how to dance in elementary school. Rodney was my square dance partner. I never forgot that and mentioned it to him at our 30th high school reunion. He was surprised that I remembered. He will not be forgotten.
Margaret Carnicelli Valli
December 22, 2020
Dear Cameron Family, On behalf of the Office of Alumni Affairs of THE University of the District of Columbia, please accept our deepest condolences. We are sadden to hear this news and will include our dear classmate in the next e-Newsletter, Beyond the Flame. Again, our condolences. Pho P. Murphy ('05) University of the District of Columbia.
Pho Palmer Murphy, director, Office of Alumni Affairs
December 21, 2020
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
December 20, 2020
