Roger W. Ingalls

Roger W. Ingalls, 80, died peacefully on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at his home. He had been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease and ampullary cancer. Roger was a graduate of Auburn East High, Community College, and SUNY Oswego. As a navy journalist, he spent 16 months in Vietnam with the Seabees and one year aboard the USS Lexington at Pensacola, FL. In 1976 Roger was admitted to American Mensa Ltd. but, was not an active member. In 1973, he published a pilot issue of a magazine he called CNY Monthly and in 1986 he published A Scrapbook History of the Auburn Aviation CO.

Roger's employment history included, Auburn Plastics, Gleason-Avery, The Geneva (Finger Lakes) Times, NCR (Ithaca), Harris Corp. (Rochester), Don Laxton Associates (Auburn) and Tessy Plastics (Elbridge).

Roger was predeceased by his parents, a brother, two sisters, and a niece. Locally, he is survived by nephews: Terry Ingalls (Baldwinsville), Donald "Bill" Laxton (Patty) of Camillus, and special nephews: Jeffery (Connie) Laxton and son, Cody Laxton, with whom he shared his property.

At the request of the deceased, there will be no calling hours and no committal service. He has requested that his remains be donated to Upstate Medical University for research.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.