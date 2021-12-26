Ronald Jeffery Bennett

LOCKE - Ronald Jeffery Bennett, 64, of Locke, NY passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at U.H.S. Chenango Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Ron was an avid feed truck driver for Berry's in Homer, NY, Hewitt Bros. in Locke, NY for 20 years and finished his career at Cidec of Auburn, NY.

He is survived by the love of his life Trina "Bummy"; daughters: Mindy (Josh) and Tonya Bennett and her fiance Rob Drake; also survived by his four loving granddaughters, who called him PAPA: Kayla "Kada" "Marcus", Lita "Petie", Natalie "Nattie Newt", Daisy "Critter"; and his dog Cloie Pup; his brothers: Robert (Betty) of Otego, NY and Kelly (Debra) of Fort Walton Beach, FL; sisters: Darlene Bennett (Ken) of Summerhill. NY and Bettjane (Ed) Lee of Truxton, NY; also many sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews; and cousins, who called him "Mr. B"

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret Kiser Bennett; brothers, Darren, Richard, Jr. and Mike.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Calling hours will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Ron's name may send it to Four Town First Aid Squad, PO Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118.