Ronald Jeffery Bennett
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Ronald Jeffery Bennett

LOCKE - Ronald Jeffery Bennett, 64, of Locke, NY passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at U.H.S. Chenango Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Ron was an avid feed truck driver for Berry's in Homer, NY, Hewitt Bros. in Locke, NY for 20 years and finished his career at Cidec of Auburn, NY.

He is survived by the love of his life Trina "Bummy"; daughters: Mindy (Josh) and Tonya Bennett and her fiance Rob Drake; also survived by his four loving granddaughters, who called him PAPA: Kayla "Kada" "Marcus", Lita "Petie", Natalie "Nattie Newt", Daisy "Critter"; and his dog Cloie Pup; his brothers: Robert (Betty) of Otego, NY and Kelly (Debra) of Fort Walton Beach, FL; sisters: Darlene Bennett (Ken) of Summerhill. NY and Bettjane (Ed) Lee of Truxton, NY; also many sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews; and cousins, who called him "Mr. B"

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Margaret Kiser Bennett; brothers, Darren, Richard, Jr. and Mike.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia, NY. Calling hours will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. prior to the funeral service.

Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Ron's name may send it to Four Town First Aid Squad, PO Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
Dec
30
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was truly saddened when I heard of Ron's passing. He was a good man and a kind soul. I had the honor of working with him and becoming friends with him and his family. My deepest condolences to all who loved him. If the tears we cry for the loss of this man could be gathered, they would form a river & it would be overflowing. He will be missed. Hugs to his family.
Shelly Juhl - CIDEC
January 3, 2022
My deepest condolences to the family. God bless you. Rest in peace my friend.
Tina Boyce
Friend
December 28, 2021
My condolences to the Bennett family. I used to work with Ron (Bear) at Hewitts. He was always a great guy to be around. God Bless
Matt Horn
Work
December 26, 2021
