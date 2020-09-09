Ronald C. Trude

SYRACUSE - Ronald C. Trude, 36, formerly of River Road, Aurelius, NY passed away on Sept. 5, 2020 at SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.

Ron was born in Auburn and was the son of David Trude and Sharon Tratt Gulmac. Ronald was employed for many years as a herdsman at the Spruce Haven Farm in Union Springs.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife, Shantalle Currier Trude as well as by his precious, adoring 9 year old daughter, Kalli Elaine Trude: his step father, Stephen Gulmac of Port Byron: two step-brothers: Christopher and David Gulmac of Texas: a step-sister, Jennifer Warren of NC; his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Patricia Tratt of Port Byron: two aunts, Donna (Mark) Minnoe and Rhonda (Raymond) Warn: his uncle Michael (Jillian) Trude: a great uncle, Michael Cofrancesco: four cousins, Jacob Warn, Cristina Dyson, Jennifer Pierce and Josh Trude.

Ron was predeceased by his maternal grandmother Sherril Hayden and his cousin Scottie J. Warn.

Calling hours for Ron will be held on Friday, September 11 from 5 to 7 PM at the Church of the Nazarene, 3360 East Genesse Street Road, Auburn. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the church. Local arrangements are with the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark Street, Auburn.

He was a kind hearted adventurous soul, amazing friend and a true adrenaline junkie. He loved motorcycles and hunting. Ron's whole world was centered around his love for his sweet daughter, Kalli.