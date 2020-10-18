Ronald D. Crowell

OWASCO - Ronald D. Crowell, 83, of Owasco passed away peacefully Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Ron was born in Forestville, NY, the son of the late Gerald and Alice (Lambert) Crowell. He received his Bachelors degree from Albany State and his Masters degree in education from Syracuse University. Ron moved to the Central New York area upon getting hired as a business teacher in the Port Byron School District.

Ron's tenure as a beloved teacher and coach would span a career of over 30 years at Port Byron High School. As the head baseball coach for 10 years, he won over 100 games and a league title. As an assistant coach under his close friend, Gino Alberici, he helped lead football teams to 13 league titles. In September 2018, the Port Byron School district dedicated the "Ron Crowell Press Box" acknowledging his impact on generations of student-athletes, many of whom returned to show their love and admiration for him at the dedication ceremony.

Ron was an avid golfer and sports fan. He especially enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren's events in their athletic pursuits. Ron cherished the good times with his family and friends and was always the life of the party. He will be sadly missed by all of them.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Marilyn (Valone) Crowell of Owasco, three children, Kevin Crowell of Auburn, Linda (Eddie) Charles of Auburn, Mike (Carrie) Crowell of West Point, seven grandchildren, James Barone- Crowell, Sam Barone- Crowell, Hannah Crowell and fiancé, Pat, Leysha Engle, Eddie Charles, Brielle and Kiera Crowell, a sister, Joyce (Dick) Starry of NH, brother-in-law, Franklin (Michele) Valone of Dunkirk, sister-in-law, Eileen Witherel of Perry, NY as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by four brothers: Grant, Scott, Maurice and Gerald Crowell.

A private service will be held Monday in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, at the convenience of the family. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to the Port Byron Panther Education Foundation at Port Byron Central School, 30 Maple Ave., Port Byron, NY 13140.