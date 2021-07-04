One of my most revered instructors at the CCC nursing program. She inspired her students to strive to be better people and nurses She will be missed by all.
Melanie Willis Taylor
School
July 17, 2021
I was a student of Rosalie's back in 1992. She was our instructor for the Psychology rotation in the last year that Willard Psyce center was open for clinical classes. Loved her sense of humour and her education experience was top form. She was a wonderful instructor and nurse. She is missed.
Joseph Goodsell
School
July 10, 2021
Rosalie was my nursing instructor and was one of the kindest woman I´ve known. RIP. My sympathy to her family.
Carol Cambareri
School
July 5, 2021
Rest in peace Rosalie. You were my favorite instructor at CCC Nursing program. I'll never forget you. God Bless.