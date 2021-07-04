Menu
Rosalie Ward
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shurtleff Funeral Home
10117 State Route 90
Genoa, NY

Rosalie Minturn Ward

Feb. 23, 1938 - Dec. 29, 2020

GENOA - Memorial and Burial for Rosalie Minturn Ward will be on July 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Genoa Rural Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
11
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Genoa Rural Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Shurtleff Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
One of my most revered instructors at the CCC nursing program. She inspired her students to strive to be better people and nurses She will be missed by all.
Melanie Willis Taylor
School
July 17, 2021
I was a student of Rosalie's back in 1992. She was our instructor for the Psychology rotation in the last year that Willard Psyce center was open for clinical classes. Loved her sense of humour and her education experience was top form. She was a wonderful instructor and nurse. She is missed.
Joseph Goodsell
School
July 10, 2021
Rosalie was my nursing instructor and was one of the kindest woman I´ve known. RIP. My sympathy to her family.
Carol Cambareri
School
July 5, 2021
Rest in peace Rosalie. You were my favorite instructor at CCC Nursing program. I'll never forget you. God Bless.
Lorraine Robertson
School
July 5, 2021
Rest In Peace Rosalie.
Linda Quill, CCC Nursing Program classmate.
School
July 4, 2021
