Rosaria "Rose" C. Montone

Dec. 27, 1929 - June 3, 2021

AUBURN - Rosaria "Rose" C. Montone, age 91, passed away peacefully at the Commons in Auburn, NY on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Rose was born in Wilmerding, PA on December 27, 1929 to the late Rosario and Giovannina (Bolcearo) Guariglia.

After moving to Auburn she graduated from Central High School in 1947. Rose worked at P&R for a number of years. She then became a homemaker and also work part time at Bob's Deli on Seward Street.

Our beloved mom, grandmother and great-grandmother is survived by her two sons: Robert J. Montone, Palm Harbor, FL and Anthony V. Montone, Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughters: Kristi M. Montone, Heber, UT, Jayme L. Montone, Savannah, GA, Kaylee E. Montone, Auburn, AL and Kellie Rose Montone, Tampa, FL; and great-granddaughter Zoey M. Morris-Montone, Heber, UT.

Viewing will be held at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. A 10:00 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 12, 2021 will be held at St. Alphonsus Church, 85 East Genesee Street with the committal to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.