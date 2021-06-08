Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosaria C. "Rose" Montone
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Rosaria "Rose" C. Montone

Dec. 27, 1929 - June 3, 2021

AUBURN - Rosaria "Rose" C. Montone, age 91, passed away peacefully at the Commons in Auburn, NY on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Rose was born in Wilmerding, PA on December 27, 1929 to the late Rosario and Giovannina (Bolcearo) Guariglia.

After moving to Auburn she graduated from Central High School in 1947. Rose worked at P&R for a number of years. She then became a homemaker and also work part time at Bob's Deli on Seward Street.

Our beloved mom, grandmother and great-grandmother is survived by her two sons: Robert J. Montone, Palm Harbor, FL and Anthony V. Montone, Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughters: Kristi M. Montone, Heber, UT, Jayme L. Montone, Savannah, GA, Kaylee E. Montone, Auburn, AL and Kellie Rose Montone, Tampa, FL; and great-granddaughter Zoey M. Morris-Montone, Heber, UT.

Viewing will be held at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. A 10:00 a.m. memorial service on Saturday, June 12, 2021 will be held at St. Alphonsus Church, 85 East Genesee Street with the committal to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Jun
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Alphonsus Church
85 East Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Jun
12
Committal
11:00a.m.
St. Joseph's Cemetery
6020 Lake Avenue, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Living next door to Bob's pizza was the best. Such a great family. She was such a sweetheart!
Barb Erwin
Friend
June 11, 2021
She was a gem and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. I am sorry for your loss.
Melanie Willis
Other
June 10, 2021
Dear Boob and Tony and families, I am so sorry to hear if your mom's passing. She was such a big part of my childhood, the store, the band, and how my mom loved her. May your memories sustain you at this sad time. Much love to all of you.
Jane Stebbins-Skowron
Friend
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results