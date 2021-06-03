Rose (Wilczek) Wawrzaszek

AUBURN - Rose (Wilczek) Wawrzaszek, formerly of Auburn, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born in Auburn in 1928 to Joseph and Sophia (Golojuch) Wilczek, Rose was a graduate of St. Hyacinth's School and Central High School. She spoke fondly about her jobs as a teenager setting pins with her friends at the Polish Falcons Bowling Lanes and picking beans at local farms. After high school graduation she worked at Enna Jettick Shoes and Firth Carpet. She became the bookkeeper for her husband's construction company until his retirement. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church.

Rose loved making Polish food; just three days before she passed away she helped make golumbki at her daughter Michelle's home. She was also a great baker and seamstress, having taught her daughters to sew. She was a champion bowler and a member of the group The Blue Belles with her girlfriends. She enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles and doing crossword puzzles and spent countless hours crocheting baby hats to donate to charities in Syracuse and Ohio. She knew every word to each "Golden Girls" episode and loved watching "American Ninja Warrior". She was never happier than when she was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jerome, in 2011; her daughter Bonnie in 1960; brothers: Frank and Stanley Wilczek, and sister Mary Wilczek.

She is survived by daughters: Melanie (Toby) Maloney of Russell, OH, Laureen (Don) Talenti of Doylestown, PA, Carrie Wawrzaszek of Winchester, VA, Michelle (Mike) McGrath of Camillus and Jackie (Vince) Bisignano of Auburn; grandchildren: Josh and Zac Merriman, Sam Talenti, Abby and Jake McGrath, Amie Bisignano, and Sarah (Brian) Dautrich; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews who were active parts of her life. She is also survived by her grand-dogs: Cooper, Dylan, and Levi.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021 followed by a Service of Christian Burial at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Health Foundation, 973 James St., Suite 250, Syracuse NY 13203.