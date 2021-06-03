Menu
Rose Wawrzaszek
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road
Auburn, NY

Rose (Wilczek) Wawrzaszek

AUBURN - Rose (Wilczek) Wawrzaszek, formerly of Auburn, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Born in Auburn in 1928 to Joseph and Sophia (Golojuch) Wilczek, Rose was a graduate of St. Hyacinth's School and Central High School. She spoke fondly about her jobs as a teenager setting pins with her friends at the Polish Falcons Bowling Lanes and picking beans at local farms. After high school graduation she worked at Enna Jettick Shoes and Firth Carpet. She became the bookkeeper for her husband's construction company until his retirement. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church.

Rose loved making Polish food; just three days before she passed away she helped make golumbki at her daughter Michelle's home. She was also a great baker and seamstress, having taught her daughters to sew. She was a champion bowler and a member of the group The Blue Belles with her girlfriends. She enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles and doing crossword puzzles and spent countless hours crocheting baby hats to donate to charities in Syracuse and Ohio. She knew every word to each "Golden Girls" episode and loved watching "American Ninja Warrior". She was never happier than when she was spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Rose was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Jerome, in 2011; her daughter Bonnie in 1960; brothers: Frank and Stanley Wilczek, and sister Mary Wilczek.

She is survived by daughters: Melanie (Toby) Maloney of Russell, OH, Laureen (Don) Talenti of Doylestown, PA, Carrie Wawrzaszek of Winchester, VA, Michelle (Mike) McGrath of Camillus and Jackie (Vince) Bisignano of Auburn; grandchildren: Josh and Zac Merriman, Sam Talenti, Abby and Jake McGrath, Amie Bisignano, and Sarah (Brian) Dautrich; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews who were active parts of her life. She is also survived by her grand-dogs: Cooper, Dylan, and Levi.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY 13021 followed by a Service of Christian Burial at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations can be made to St. Joseph's Health Foundation, 973 James St., Suite 250, Syracuse NY 13203.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Jun
4
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Jun
4
Service
10:00a.m.
Cheche Funeral Home
1778 Clark Street Road, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Cheche Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear family of Rose, What a beautiful woman, strong, witty, and kind. We always enjoyed visiting with her and Jerry. We remember fondly driving together to the Philadelphia Flower Show. The winter storm on the way back wasn't in our itinerary but we white knuckled it back to Auburn. I wish I had visited with Rose at least one more time since last visiting with her in Wegman's. Rest In Peace Rose. Love, Greg and Bobbie Panek PS I'm in CA visiting my son and his family this week. Sorry I couldn't attend the service.
Greg and Bobbie Panek
June 6, 2021
Jackie, I knew you and Bonnie when we were children at St. Hyacinth school. I was a classmate of Bonnie as and I have never forgotten her. Your mother and father spoke very kindly to me about my own father when he died so suddenly due to a car accident. I still remember their comforting words. Please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your mother, and your father. You and your sisters and children were very fortunate to have them in your lives for so many years.
Jacqueline (Dec) Massoth
June 4, 2021
Jackie, Vince, Ammie I am so sorry for your loss. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers.
Deborah D Donnelly
Family
June 4, 2021
Michelle, I am very sorry to hear of Rose's passing. Even though our paths crossed for a short time, we feel it an honor and a privilege to have known her and all of her wonderful family. Thank you all for the opportunity to be a part of Rose's life. Best Regards, Rob Faiola Camillus Ridge Terrace
Rob Faiola
Friend
June 4, 2021
I´m sorry for your loss, may Rose Rest In Peace
Martin Siracusa
Family
June 4, 2021
Your Mom will always be regarded as a superhero, to me! She likely had no idea of her influence. Rest in peace, Rose. wendy young
wendy young
Friend
June 3, 2021
