Rose Llewellyn

Dec. 11, 1935 - Sept. 8, 2020

AUBURN - Rose Llewellyn, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, after a short illness.

A lifelong resident of Auburn, Rosina Virginia Polla was born December 11, 1935 to Lorenzo and Elisabetta Polla, immigrants from Aielli, Italy. She grew up on Van Anden Street, where her mother owned the neighborhood store Polla Grocery and where she attended St. Aloysius elementary school. Rose was proud of her Italian heritage, carrying on the culinary and gardening traditions of her mother and taking particular pride in the wide assortment of Christmas cookies that she made each year as well as the various jams, sauces, pickles and other jarred treats that she happily shared with family and friends. She also was an enthusiastic crafter, and lover of animals, especially cats. Rose graduated from Central High School in 1954 and worked for decades in downtown Auburn as a legal secretary.

Rose was predeceased by Charles Llewellyn, her husband of 61 years, in 2016, and by her sisters: Carmella Beaston, Mary O'Connor and Laura Scanlon. She is survived by her son David and daughter-in-law Joann Lindstrom of Owego NY, her son Paul of New York City, her beloved grandchildren: Anna, Althea and Adam, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins in Canada and Italy, and many dear friends. She will be remembered by all for her kindness, generosity and thoughtfulness, and her love of family.

Calling hours will be held at Pettigrass Funeral Home , 196 Genesee St., this Friday from 5 to 7 pm. Visitors are requested to observe all NYS guidelines. A mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday at 9:00 am in St. Francis of Assisi Church, with burial to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rose's honor may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.