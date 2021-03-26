Menu
Ross E. Ciaburri
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY

Ross E. Ciaburri

AUBURN - Ross E. Ciaburri, 59, of Auburn, passed away at home on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Ross was a retired Corrections Officer from Auburn Prison and in retirement enjoyed spending time tending to his vegetable garden and planting flowers. Ross loved to cook and was quite an accomplished chef in the kitchen. He was also an avid reader and had read countless books of various subjects.

Ross was an avid sports fan and religiously followed his beloved Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Rams. His favorite pastime was needling all of his friends of opposing teams and debating them on everything sports.

Ross is survived by his twin sister, Christine Mercado (Gary) and his brothers: Bob (Tina) and David who resides in California. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Ross was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Esther (Boots) along with his sister, Janice and brother, Brian.

Ross was an animal lover and loved his pets both past and present. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Auburn SPCA on York St.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street, Auburn, NY
White Chapel Funeral Home
I am very sorry to read this news. I always enjoyed chatting with Ross while we enjoyed the camaraderie of "Kelly's Corner" at Falcon Park. I hope happy memories and the hope that the Easter season brings will lighten your sadness. I will remember Ross in my prayers.
Leslie Leary
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Ross. Many memories I have working with him at Ponderosa. He always harassed me and we became good friends. Going to miss seeing him on Union St. Sending prayers.
Sue Valentino
March 29, 2021
I sure am going to miss you buddy!!! U certainly were one of a kind!!!!!
Terri Casbarro
March 29, 2021
Good friends are not always as close as desired. Healthscares & lockdowns don't help. I would see my good friend, Ross, at the UNC, and be glad everytime. I will miss you, Ross. And think of you often.
Doug Yankton
March 29, 2021
Another one gone too soon! Thoughts & prayers to the family.
Cyndi Hlywa Quinn
March 28, 2021
My sincere condolences to Bob and Chris and the entire Ciaburri Family
Dennis Guzalak
March 28, 2021
I am so shocked and sorry to hear this, thinking of you Christine and your family, and his beloved animals, hoping someone has taken them in. I am sure they miss him and wonder where he is. I remember both of you, I think you may have been in my homeroom and some classes, we have lost so many, and this one really shocked me. My sincere condolences, to you and your family
Nancy Brewer
March 27, 2021
