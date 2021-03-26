Ross E. Ciaburri

AUBURN - Ross E. Ciaburri, 59, of Auburn, passed away at home on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Ross was a retired Corrections Officer from Auburn Prison and in retirement enjoyed spending time tending to his vegetable garden and planting flowers. Ross loved to cook and was quite an accomplished chef in the kitchen. He was also an avid reader and had read countless books of various subjects.

Ross was an avid sports fan and religiously followed his beloved Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Rams. His favorite pastime was needling all of his friends of opposing teams and debating them on everything sports.

Ross is survived by his twin sister, Christine Mercado (Gary) and his brothers: Bob (Tina) and David who resides in California. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews. Ross was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Esther (Boots) along with his sister, Janice and brother, Brian.

Ross was an animal lover and loved his pets both past and present. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Auburn SPCA on York St.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 29, 2021 from 5-7:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be offered at whitechapelfh.com.