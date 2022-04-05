Roxanne A. Foster

AUBURN - Roxanne A. Foster, 60, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Grace (Warner) Martin.

She was wonderful woman that cared for her husband for 39 years. She enjoyed siting in the kitchen watching the birds at the feeders and her passion she also loved to cross stitch and work with diamond art.

She is survived by her husband Todd Foster; children: Johnathan (Wanda) Hughes, Krystal (Brian) Gist, Amber (Marty White) Foster; six grandchildren: Payton, Cameron, Zachary, Gabriella, Quinten, Nicholas; dog Suzy.

There will be no services at the families request. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.