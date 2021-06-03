Menu
Roxie Sherman
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Roxie Sherman

July 14, 1951 - May 30, 2021

ELBRIDGE - Roxie's last day, May 30, 2021, was one that was filled with family, friends, fun, and love. She passed away the following day surrounded by her family.

Born in Syracuse July 14, 1951, she lived her whole life in Elbridge and was devoted in giving back to her community.

For over 50 years she worked at Auburn Hospital as an ER and Clinic Nurse and was committed to spread her compassion and kindness to all.

She also worked at Jordan Elbridge School District for 20 years to further give back to the community that she adored. Here she made a difference for numerous students and teachers who relied on her for medical and personal advice. Her retirement was filled by doing her favorite job, spending her days with her beloved granddaughters.

Roxie is predeceased by her father, Charles Sherman. Surviving to cherish her memory are her mother, Alice Sherman; son, Michael Sherman (Alicia); siblings: Jeff Sherman, and Cindy Kowatch; many nieces, and nephews; and two granddaughters.

Services will be held at the Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main Street, Elbridge. Calling hours Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3–7 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jordan Elbridge Dollars for Scholars.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Elbridge Community Church
109 E. Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Jun
5
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Elbridge Community Church
109 E. Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Bush Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to everyone. Roxanne will surely be missed. I just read this today and wanted you to know my heart, thoughts and prayers, go out to you: Alice, Jeff and everyone in your family.
Jodie Edmonds
Friend
August 5, 2021
Alice and family, we are so sorry to hear about Roxie! Such a wonderful person! We will keep you in our prayers and thoughts!
Patti Gorham Marcon
June 7, 2021
I will never forget Roxie...I was a young child that was in the emergency room one day and she stayed right by my side the whole time even though her shift was up. She was a great nurse, very caring and I will never forget how funny she was. She was just a great person! RIP Roxie
Bobbi Sue Tripp
June 6, 2021
So very sorry to hear of Roxie´s passing...she was an awesome person as well as an awesome nurse...Sending many Thoughts & Prayers to all of her Family & Friends
Maryann Anderson
Work
June 4, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Roxie's passing, I had known her for many years when I was a medic with both Weedsport FD. and Eastern ambulance. She was a great ER. nurse and a warm,fun and caring person.
Rich Wieczorek
June 4, 2021
To the entire family. I´m so sorry about Roxie. I had the pleasure of working with Roxie on rare occasions at the hospital. She was also both my kids school nurse. She was always interested in what they were doing. She was a gem. Very much loved in our community. May she Rest In Peace.
Jill Comstock Rn
Work
June 4, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear this I worked with Roxie at the hospital. She was one of the nicest people to work with. I worked with her many times and she was very caring and new what she was doing with patients..very very sweet person .was always nice to me.. I know you will miss her..my the lord hold her in his arms forever.
Carol Gardner
Work
June 4, 2021
Roxie nothing but wonderful memories of you at AMH. You were an incredible ED nurse - fly high my friend.
Vicki Casper
June 4, 2021
Our heartfelt sympathies are with you, the family. We are sad. Such a pleasure to work with Roxie in the ER back in the day and know her. Working with Roxie and Cindy sure does bring back many fond memories. May those memories, time, and the love of family and friends help ease your heart at this difficult time.
Ken and Sharon Worden
Work
June 3, 2021
We just can't even believe that Roxie has left us. I cherish the memories we were able to make together and her dedication to her students and her friends/family (she considered her friends as family) has been such an inspiration. I continue to love Roxie with my whole heart. I pray that all of you will be comforted by the many, many great memories we all have of time spent with her.
Marilyn and David Dominick
Friend
June 3, 2021
Cindy I am so sorry to hear about Roxie. My deepest sympathy to all your family
Lorraine Sylvester
Work
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results