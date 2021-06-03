Roxie Sherman

July 14, 1951 - May 30, 2021

ELBRIDGE - Roxie's last day, May 30, 2021, was one that was filled with family, friends, fun, and love. She passed away the following day surrounded by her family.

Born in Syracuse July 14, 1951, she lived her whole life in Elbridge and was devoted in giving back to her community.

For over 50 years she worked at Auburn Hospital as an ER and Clinic Nurse and was committed to spread her compassion and kindness to all.

She also worked at Jordan Elbridge School District for 20 years to further give back to the community that she adored. Here she made a difference for numerous students and teachers who relied on her for medical and personal advice. Her retirement was filled by doing her favorite job, spending her days with her beloved granddaughters.

Roxie is predeceased by her father, Charles Sherman. Surviving to cherish her memory are her mother, Alice Sherman; son, Michael Sherman (Alicia); siblings: Jeff Sherman, and Cindy Kowatch; many nieces, and nephews; and two granddaughters.

Services will be held at the Elbridge Community Church, 109 E. Main Street, Elbridge. Calling hours Friday, June 4, 2021 from 3–7 p.m. Funeral Services Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jordan Elbridge Dollars for Scholars.

The Bush Funeral Home of Elbridge has charge of arrangements.