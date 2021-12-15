Menu
Ruth E. Brown
FUNERAL HOME
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street
Elbridge, NY

Ruth E. Brown

LEESBURG, FL - Ruth Eileen Brown, 81, formerly of Jordan and Auburn passed away unexpectedly Dec. 7, 2021 in Leesburg, FL to where she recently moved to make her home. Born in Auburn, Ruth grew up in Auburn and lived there until moving to Jordan 43 years ago.

Her teaching career spanned 25 years as a music teacher at Casey Park and Genesee Street Elementary Schools. Ruth was a very kind person who cared so very much for her students. She was a member of the United Church of Auburn. Ruth enjoyed tennis and teaching Thai Chi, as well as gardening. She was formerly married to Frank L. DeFurio, Jr. and Melvin E. Brown, Jr.

She was predeceased by her parents Ross and Lillias Irene DeForrest, sister Joyce and brother Ross.

Surviving are her daughters: Lori DeFurio of Rochester and Sherri (Mike) Ellis of Ithaca; grandson Zachary (Rachel) Winters; and granddaughter Emma Ellis; two great-grandchildren: Penelope Winters and Oliver Winters; and her life partner George Lones.

Calling hours will be 2:00-5:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Bush Funeral Home, 120 E. Main St. (Rt. 5), Elbridge with a service to follow at 5:00 p.m. with the Rev. Lynda Myers officiating. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn. Contributions may be made to the JE Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 901, Jordan, NY 13080.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Dec
17
Service
5:00p.m.
Bush Funeral Home
120 East Main Street, Elbridge, NY
Dec
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fort Hill Cemetery
Auburn, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear that my wonderful friend and coworker has passed. Many memories will always remain in my mind and heart.My sincere sympathy goes out to her whole family. She will be missed.
Ellie Moody
Friend
December 18, 2021
