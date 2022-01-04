Menu
Ryan M. Davis
1992 - 2021
BORN
1992
DIED
2021

Ryan M. Davis

June 9, 1992 - Dec. 22, 2021

AUBURN - Ryan M. Davis, 29, of Auburn, was called home on December 22, 2021. He was born on June 9, 1992.

Ryan endured many battles throughout his life but never let them break his spirit. If you knew him, you knew his brilliant blue eyes; they lit up entire rooms. Ryan loved life. He was lighthearted and would strive to make everyone around him happy, even if it was at his own expense. Ryan loved his children and was so proud to be a father. He was a kind and gentle soul, gone far too soon and missed incredibly by his entire family.

Ryan is survived by his mother Jennifer Lepak; his two children: Jennifer Davis, 3, and Ryan Davis, Jr., 1; his sister Misty (William) Kocsis; brother Deon Clark; and his nephews: Elijah and Jaxson Donovan. Ryan spent a great deal of time throughout his life at the home of his grandparents Mary and Donald Newell. Ryan was very close with his aunts and uncle. He was predeceased by a special aunt Amber Newell.

Services will be held privately for family. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Jan. 4, 2022.
So sorry for the loss of a young man, my prayers are being said.
Dennis M Piccolo Jr
January 8, 2022
No more sturggels only peace.Bless you Ryan RIP
David Taro
January 6, 2022
