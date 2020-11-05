Sally D.Wasilenko

AUBURN - Sally D.Wasilenko, 67, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 from Covid-19, after a week being cared for by the kind staff at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sally was born in Auburn, the eldest child of Perry and Connie (Bertonica) Wright, named for her grandmother who died of Spanish Flu in 1918. She met her soulmate in high school, and they married in 1972. Together they raised a family and renovated their home with non-stop projects.

After raising their children, Sally re-entered the workforce and had a successful career as a clerk in several Cayuga County departments, retiring as an Audit Clerk with the Human Services Department in 2016.

She was a gifted cook and taught her kids how to feed delicious food to the ones they love as well. She enjoyed gardening and wanted to be an artist when she "grew up."

Sally will be remembered as a calm, caring, levelheaded voice of reason by friends and family alike.

Sally leaves behind her adoring husband of 48 years, Ted Wasilenko of Auburn; three loving children: Zach (Becky) Wasilenko of Auburn, Miranda Wasilenko of Syracuse, and Jessica Wasilenko of Ithaca; two grandchildren: Lydia and Quentin Wasilenko; three siblings: Kim Misner of Weedsport, Glenn (Jennifer) Wright of Auburn, and Tracy Wright-Camponeschi of Maryland; as well as several nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.

In addition to her parents, she was recently predeceased by her brother Perry "Chey" Wright, II.

They say that only the good die young, and Sally was too young.

Private services and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her honor to your local Democratic Committee.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.