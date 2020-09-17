Sally J. Allen

CATO - Sally J. Allen, 55, of Cato, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 . She was born in Lyons, daughter of Anthony Muhlnickel, and Sharon Stewart Williams.

She was recently employed as assistant manager at Dollar General in Cato, and had previously worked at the Cato Hotel, and the Colonial Inn. Sally was a legendary cook and baker. She loved spending time with her loved ones in the great outdoors camping and listening to her favorite band The Doors. Since she was young she had a passion for horses and nurturing animals. Sally loved with her whole heart, was incredibly kind, and would always help a friend in need.

She is survived by her husband, Eric S. Allen; children: Brooks McDonald, Erica Allen, Jade Allen, Anthony Hardy, and, Kevin Allen, mother, Sharon Stewart Williams; brothers: Jeff (Sandy) Williams, Mark (Gale) Williams, and, David (Mitsy) Williams; sisters: Chris (Steve) Negus, and, Kim (Jerry) Hale, grandchildren, Aj, Sadie, Eden, Kennedy, and, Miya, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and, friends.

Sally is predeceased by her father, Anthony Muhlnickel.

Calling hours will be Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00-4:00 PM, 6:00-8:00 PM at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.

www.catoredcreek.com

For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to Sally's go fund me page at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-sally-allen?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=sms&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet