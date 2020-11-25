Menu
Search
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra H. Warn

Sandra H. Warn

AUBURN - Sandra H. Warn, 75, of Auburn passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sandra was a teacher at Skaneateles Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed spending time sewing and traveling around the United States with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Robin Warn; daughters: Abigail German and her husband Wes, Elizabeth Warn; brother, Steven Harvey; grandchild, Desteny Gist.

Sandra was predeceased by her sister Linda Genson.

The services will be held privately for the family in the future. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Citizen on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.