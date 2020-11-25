Sandra H. Warn

AUBURN - Sandra H. Warn, 75, of Auburn passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Auburn Community Hospital.

Sandra was a teacher at Skaneateles Elementary School for many years. She enjoyed spending time sewing and traveling around the United States with her husband.

She is survived by her husband, Charles Robin Warn; daughters: Abigail German and her husband Wes, Elizabeth Warn; brother, Steven Harvey; grandchild, Desteny Gist.

Sandra was predeceased by her sister Linda Genson.

The services will be held privately for the family in the future. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com