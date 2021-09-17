Menu
Sarajane Vitale
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Sarajane Vitale

Jan. 16, 1944 - Sept. 16, 2021

MONTEZUMA - Sarajane Vitale, 77, of Montezuma, NY passed away at her home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, with her loving husband of 56 years at her side. She was born in Auburn, NY, on January 16, 1944, the daughter of the late John Hitchcock and Lucille (Purser) Hitchcock.

She grew up on a farm in Montezuma, and graduated from Port Byron Central Schools in 1962 where she was in the top 10 of her graduating class. After graduation, she worked at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse. On May 15, 1965, she married Paul Vitale.

Sarajane is survived by two sons: Jim Vitale (Kristen Kennedy), Warren Vitale of Auburn; and daughter, Mary Wethey (Dwight) of Port Byron. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by grandchildren: Emma and Sophie Redmond, Jefferson and Francesca Vitale; her 105 year old mother Lucille; brother Tom Hitchcock (Linda); cousin Judy Caputa; and dear friend, Dominic Giovannetti; several nieces, nephews; and sisters-in-law; her dog, Jack; and cat, Buffy.

For 50 years, she and Paul operated their Happiness Hill Dairy Farm on Beach Road in Montezuma. In addition to helping Paul with the farm, she also worked for Cayuga County and New York State Social Services. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Port Byron, NY where she also played guitar during worship services.

She enjoyed many outdoor activities, gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She also was very active enjoying volleyball, league bowling and the pitch league that she and Paul played on for years with their many friends. She and Paul enjoyed their many trips that they took each year to the Adirondacks and Old Forge area. She was especially known for the love and care that she gave her garden and many flowers that she planted and took care of every year. She had a true compassion and care for anyone she met, including all the animals on the farm, especially her cats and dogs.

Calling hours are this Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montezuma, NY Fire Department, 8115 High St., Port Byron, NY 13140.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
Sep
20
Service
10:00a.m.
Pettigrass Funeral Home
196 Genesee Street, Auburn, NY
We are so sorry to hear of the passing of Sarajane. We are keeping you in our prayers.
Frances Masson
Friend
September 20, 2021
My sincere condolences on the passing of Sarajane. She was my Moms (Mary Ruth (Hitchcock) Dello Stritto´s niece. In 2015 she came up to Owasco Lake with Paul for a reunion of the Hitchcocks and Dello Strittos. I am so glad she came. What a special woman and a delightful couple. My Mom and Dad always spoke so highly of her. My brother, Phil, also spoke fondly of her as well as my other siblings. My sympathy to Paul and her whole family including, of course, her Mom, Lucille.
Debbie (Dello Stritto) Fabian
Family
September 17, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ron & Mary Starr
Family
September 17, 2021
Dear Paul & Family, I recall the many times I joined you for coffee when I was a neighbor. I send you my sympathy from here in Maine. Kerm Huttar
Kermit Huttar
Friend
September 17, 2021
Mary & Dwight, So sorry to hear of your moms passing. The day I met her at Staples to create their 50th anniversary invitation is a memory I will always remember. Your parents shared such a beautiful love story. I remember feeling so much amazement and awe of their compassion toward each-other, even after 50 years. Hold tight the memories and the true testament of what love is that your mom and dad created for you all. God Bless and I´ll be praying for comfort for you all as you go through the next few days.
Tammy Nolan
September 17, 2021
