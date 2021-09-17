Sarajane Vitale

Jan. 16, 1944 - Sept. 16, 2021

MONTEZUMA - Sarajane Vitale, 77, of Montezuma, NY passed away at her home on Thursday, September 16, 2021, with her loving husband of 56 years at her side. She was born in Auburn, NY, on January 16, 1944, the daughter of the late John Hitchcock and Lucille (Purser) Hitchcock.

She grew up on a farm in Montezuma, and graduated from Port Byron Central Schools in 1962 where she was in the top 10 of her graduating class. After graduation, she worked at Carrier Corporation in Syracuse. On May 15, 1965, she married Paul Vitale.

Sarajane is survived by two sons: Jim Vitale (Kristen Kennedy), Warren Vitale of Auburn; and daughter, Mary Wethey (Dwight) of Port Byron. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by grandchildren: Emma and Sophie Redmond, Jefferson and Francesca Vitale; her 105 year old mother Lucille; brother Tom Hitchcock (Linda); cousin Judy Caputa; and dear friend, Dominic Giovannetti; several nieces, nephews; and sisters-in-law; her dog, Jack; and cat, Buffy.

For 50 years, she and Paul operated their Happiness Hill Dairy Farm on Beach Road in Montezuma. In addition to helping Paul with the farm, she also worked for Cayuga County and New York State Social Services. She was a member of St. John's Catholic Church in Port Byron, NY where she also played guitar during worship services.

She enjoyed many outdoor activities, gardening, cooking, baking, and spending time with her family. She also was very active enjoying volleyball, league bowling and the pitch league that she and Paul played on for years with their many friends. She and Paul enjoyed their many trips that they took each year to the Adirondacks and Old Forge area. She was especially known for the love and care that she gave her garden and many flowers that she planted and took care of every year. She had a true compassion and care for anyone she met, including all the animals on the farm, especially her cats and dogs.

Calling hours are this Sunday from 2:00-5:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Services are Monday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Burial is in Pine Hill Cemetery in Throop. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montezuma, NY Fire Department, 8115 High St., Port Byron, NY 13140.