Scott L. Klipple
ABOUT
Moravia High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Scott L. Klipple

MORAVIA - Scott L. Klipple, 59, of Moravia, NY died unexpectedly Monday May 31, 2021 at home.

Scott was born in Pennsylvania, the son of the late Craig and Sandra (Stone) Klipple.

He was a graduate of Moravia H.S. Class of 1979, a graduate of TC3 and received his BA at SUNY Morrisville. Scott was a long time employee with Tops Friendly Markets in Ithaca/Lansing, NY.

He is survived by a sister, Denise (Jeff) Swan of Genoa; one nephew, Brandin Brown of Moravia; uncle Dale (Barbara) Klipple of PA; and uncle Wayne (Peggy) Harris of PA; many cousins and countless wonderful co-workers and friends!!

Per Scott's wishes, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. His family will have a celebration of life at a later date, all together in PA.

Contributions can be made in Scott's name to Moravia Four Town First Aid Squad.

Arrangements are with the Wade Funeral & Cremation Service, Moravia, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wade Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Scott at Tops in Ithaca beginning in the late 1980's. He made the overnight shifts a little more bearable. Rest In Peace.
Stephen DeLuca
June 10, 2021
Have worked with Scott since 1987 in downtown store and Lansing. A great guy that will be missed. Rest In Peace!
Deb and Jim Zartun
Work
June 9, 2021
Denise, I am so sorry for your loss. ( I lived next to you in the mobile home park years ago) my thoughts and prayers are with you
Deb long Andrews
Friend
June 9, 2021
To Denise and family We are truly sorry for your loss. The day was always a lot more fun when you were around or with Scott. He was a good friend who will be missed.
John and Cindy Withers
Friend
June 6, 2021
Great person. He is missed already. So sorry to hear about his passing. RIP Scotty!
Susan Rider-Ulacco
Friend
June 5, 2021
So terribly sorry to hear this news. Loved running into Scott at the grocery store on occasion when we would “catch up” on family! Always a smile... My sympathies.
Steve and Marcy Torrant
Family
June 5, 2021
