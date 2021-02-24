Scott A. Willis

Jan. 25, 1970 - Feb. 22, 2021

FLEMING - Scott A. Willis, 51, of South Street Road, Fleming, died Monday, February 22, 2021 at his home. A lifetime resident of Auburn, Scott was born January 25, 1970 to Gary M. and Jean (Dugan) Willis.

He was a graduate of Auburn High School, Class of 1988 and was employed at Welch Allyn, Honeywell and most recently Auburn Vacuum Forming. Scott was a Past Member of the Fleming Volunteer Fire Department. An avid New York Mets fan, Scott also enjoyed NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., and loved spending time driving and accessorizing his Orange Jeep Wrangler.

In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by two children: daughter Morgan Willis and son Christopher Willis, both of Auburn; Fiance, Tammy Davis; two brothers: Gary T. Willis and his wife Carol of AZ and Michael of Auburn; one sister Vicky Gosline and her husband Donald of Auburn; and nieces and nephews: Danielle and Meghan Gosline and Connor and Rachael Willis. Scott is predeceased by his infant grandson Nikolai Michael St. Pierre.

Calling hours for Scott will be conducted Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Private burial will take place in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

