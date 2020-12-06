Shawn Anderson

May 7, 1959 - Nov. 29, 2020

UNION SPRINGS - Shawn Allen Anderson, 61, of Union Springs passed away peacefully Sunday at Auburn Community Hospital.

He grew up in Union Springs and worked most of his life at McQuay where he made many friends and worked with many of his relatives.

Shawn loved music, tennis, taking scenic and nature pictures, gardening, or anything to do with the outdoors. He was a very kind hearted, loving person who would help anyone in need.

He is survived by his good friend Rob Haitz, Jr., Union Springs and his nine brothers and sisters: Eddy (Debbie) Anderson, Port Byron, Bobby (Shawna) Anderson, Auburn, Cheryl Dennis, Auburn, Dawn (Mike) Locastro, Union Springs, Cindy (Ernie) Thurston, Throop, Billy (Marybeth) Anderson, Union Springs, Jimmy (Barb) Anderson, Port Byron, Johnny (Monica) Anderson, Germany, Timmy Anderson, CO; also many nieces and nephews.

Shawn was predeceased by his parents Robert and Beverly Anderson and brother-in-law Billy Dennis.

Shawn's services will be private. A celebration of his life will be in the spring.

Shawn will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Finger Lakes S.P.C.A. of CNY 41 York St. Auburn. www.flspcaofcny.org. in memory of Shawn.

Please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence to the family or light a candle.