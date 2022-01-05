Sheilah A. (VanAuken) Kirker

Apr. 2, 1941 - Jan. 1, 2022

AUBURN - Sheilah A. (VanAuken) Kirker passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 1, 2022 at the Commons of St. Anthony.

Born in a Syracuse Hospital on April 2, 1941, the daughter of J. Arnold and Pauline (Sullivan) VanAuken. She spent her childhood living on East Avenue in Central Square, NY and graduated from Central Square Central School in 1959 and Alfred University in 1963. She worked at Albany Times Union Newspaper in Albany, NY. Sheilah married Gerald W. Kirker on November 14, 1964. She returned to Central Square to live in her childhood East Avenue home with her husband and their children. Sheilah served as a Librarian from 1984 to 1994. In 1995 she started a family history research service ending in 2010. In 2013 she moved to Auburn, NY to be closer to her daughter and family. Her husband joined her shortly after selling their home in Central Square. She was an avid reader, loved SU College Basketball, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with her family.

Sheilah was pre-deceased by her parents; sister, Theresa (VanAuken) Murphy; daughter, Leah Kirker; son, John Kirker and other family and friends who she will be reunited with in heaven.

In the last years Sheilah spent at the Commons, she received excellent care from the 7th floor staff and had a very special bond with nurse Sean Thurston who was with her for over six years. Sheilah will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends who loved her dearly.

Surviving are her husband of 57 years, Gerald Kirker; daughter, Shelby Chindamo and husband, Sam; grandsons: Joseph and Eric; granddaughters: Kathryn and fiance, Eric O'Conner; and Jill Green and husband, Alex; her brother, John VanAuken and several nieces, nephews many other loving family members and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday at Divine Mercy Parish, Central Square. Spring burial will be in Hillside Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Central Square Library or the library of one's choice.

