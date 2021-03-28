Shirley Sornberger Bannister

Mar. 1, 1938 - Mar. 25, 2021

PORT BYRON - Shirley Sornberger Bannister, 83 the wife of Robert Bannister of Route 31, Port Byron passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in her home, surrounded by her loving family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Shirley was born March 1, 1938 in Williamsport, PA to the late Hilda M. and Harry W. Smith.

She was a stay at home mom and was later employed as a certified nurses aid at Auburn Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed riding and showing horses while maintaining the home and horse farm, and was a talented seamstress.

In addition to her loving husband of 61 years, Robert; she is survived by three daughters: Debra (Gary) Sherman of NC, Susan (Tom) Morrison of Wellsburg and Wendy (Cong-Nguyen) Bannister of Weedsport; two sons: Robert, Jr. (Tracey) Bannister of Port Byron and Scot (Patti) Bannister of Auburn; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother and father, she is predeceased by a son Gary Bannister and granddaughter Fawn Mower Gordon.

Shirley will be remembered for her unconditional love for her grandchildren, horses, family and friends. She was full of love, laughter and has always been there for anyone in their time of need.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to both Hospice of the Finger Lakes and the Upstate Medical Team, Dr. Henry Schoeneck III, for the kind, compassionate care shown toward Shirley.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

Contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to Hospice of the Finger Lakes, 1130 Corporate Drive, Auburn, NY 13021.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapefh.com.