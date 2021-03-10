Shirley M. Giannone

AUBURN - Shirley M. Giannone, 85 of Auburn passed away Friday , March 5, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony. She was a lifetime resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Herbert and Gertrude (Sherman) Wilcox .

Shirley was employed for numerous years by the Skaneateles School District, retiring as a Librarian Assistant at Skaneateles Middle School. She was a lifetime member of the Sennett Fire Department Woman's Auxiliary Division. Shirley was also a 50 year member and former past Grand Officier of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, making various items for family and friends.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law Dawn Giannone; three grandchildren: Melissa, Nicholas and Kelly Giannone; a brother Kenneth (Eleanor) Wilcox; very close friend Doreen Henry; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was also predeceased by her husband Anthony and more recently her son Kevin Giannone.

A private graveside service will be held later this week in Soule Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later time and date that will be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to The Commons on Saint Anthony.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.