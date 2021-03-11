Menu
Shirley J. Granger
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Shirley J. Granger

Oct. 8, 1943 - Mar. 8, 2021

MORAVIA - Shirley J. Granger, 77, of Moravia, NY passed away Monday March 8, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital after a brief illness. Mrs. Granger was born October 8, 1943 in Auburn a daughter of Fred and Leona (Devaney) Baier.

She had been a Case Manager at Cayuga County Child Support Unit until her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and caring for animals

She is survived by her daughters: Barbara Granger Morris of Auburn and Heather (Ronald) Harrison of Ithaca; five grandchildren: Lisa Westmiller, William and Christina Philpott, Timothy and Charmaine Horner; four great grandchildren; brothers: Richard Dwayne (Tammy) Oliver and John (Kim) Oliver; daughter-in-law Elaine Granger; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by a son Billie Joe Granger in 2007 and daughter Rhonda Granger in 2013.

A graveside funeral service will be held in Grove Cemetery, Union Springs, NY in the spring. Calling hours will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m. Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church St., Moravia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Had the pleasure of working with Shirley at the County Office Bldg.. very nice Lady.. I'm sorry to hear of her passing I'm now living in East Tn
Linda Priano
March 13, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Shirley was a kind and wonderful woman.
Mary Ann McCarthy
March 12, 2021
So sad to read this as she helped me with child support, actually bought me some nice new clothes, my kids sneakers...she genuinely had a good heart and lived across the street from my parents, she kept a eye on them too, every time I visited my parents home she'd always come outside to say hi to me, ask me how my family was...I will miss her
Amy Miller(sawyer,case)
March 11, 2021
