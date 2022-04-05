Shirley May Hoxie

Aug. 17, 1929 - March 30, 2022

GAMBRILLS, MD - Shirley May Hoxie, 92, of Gambrills, MD passed away on March 30, 2022. Shirley was born on August 17, 1929 in Union Springs, NY and was the daughter of the late Marion and Eva Schenck.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Charles Schenck; her loving son, Kenton with his wife, Karin; nine devoted grandchildren; four beautiful great-grandchildren; cherished daughter-in-law Christine; and dear son, Keith.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; her brothers, Donald and Roy Schenck; and her son Kevin.

Shirley was a force to be reckoned with. Whether it was the establishment or a game of mahjong, she would make her presence known. She was a fierce advocate for fairness, accessibility, and ensuring anyone and everyone felt welcome and loved. As she liked to say, she was a good egg, even if a little bit cracked. She will be missed dearly by friends and family. Her family will miss her sense of humor, pranks, and Sunday phone calls the most.

A special thanks to the staff at Arbor Terrace in Gambrills, MD for their kindness and care of Shirley in her final years.

There will be a wake service from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, Auburn. A graveside service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery on Levanna Road in Scipioville. Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the

arrangements.

You are welcome to join us for a luncheon at Holiday Inn, 75 North St, Auburn, NY from 12-2:30 PM on Saturday, April 9th

Flowers may be sent to Brew Funeral Home in Auburn, NY.