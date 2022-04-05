Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Shirley May Hoxie
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Wake
Apr, 8 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Shirley May Hoxie

Aug. 17, 1929 - March 30, 2022

GAMBRILLS, MD - Shirley May Hoxie, 92, of Gambrills, MD passed away on March 30, 2022. Shirley was born on August 17, 1929 in Union Springs, NY and was the daughter of the late Marion and Eva Schenck.

Shirley is survived by her brother, Charles Schenck; her loving son, Kenton with his wife, Karin; nine devoted grandchildren; four beautiful great-grandchildren; cherished daughter-in-law Christine; and dear son, Keith.

Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Kenneth; her brothers, Donald and Roy Schenck; and her son Kevin.

Shirley was a force to be reckoned with. Whether it was the establishment or a game of mahjong, she would make her presence known. She was a fierce advocate for fairness, accessibility, and ensuring anyone and everyone felt welcome and loved. As she liked to say, she was a good egg, even if a little bit cracked. She will be missed dearly by friends and family. Her family will miss her sense of humor, pranks, and Sunday phone calls the most.

A special thanks to the staff at Arbor Terrace in Gambrills, MD for their kindness and care of Shirley in her final years.

There will be a wake service from 5:00-7:00 PM on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, Auburn. A graveside service at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery on Levanna Road in Scipioville. Brew Funeral Home, Auburn is in charge of the

arrangements.

You are welcome to join us for a luncheon at Holiday Inn, 75 North St, Auburn, NY from 12-2:30 PM on Saturday, April 9th

Flowers may be sent to Brew Funeral Home in Auburn, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Wake
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home
Auburn, NY
Apr
9
Graveside service
10:30a.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
Levanna Road, Scipioville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Brew Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.