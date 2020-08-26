Shirley Mae Williams

AUBURN - Shirley Mae Williams, 77, of Auburn, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at home. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Marion Ruth Waldron Probst.

Shirley was an active member of the Auburn Church of the Nazarene and would always say Jesus is the answer. Shirley enjoyed baking especially Christmas cookies every season and canning jams and jelly in the kitchen every summer. She also loved her gardening around the house. Shirley worked diligently for the Auburn School Board for many years as the secretary. Give God the glory in everything you do.

She is survived by husband, Keith Williams; daughters: Karol Riggall and her husband, Paul, Callie Mae Porter and her husband, Mike; grandchildren: Mandolin Mae Porter, Jayson Porter and his wife, Deann; great grandchild, Hattie Mae Porter; beloved pets: Tigger, Blackie and Sweetie.

Visitation will be at 10 AM to 12 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 3360 E. Genesee Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 12 PM. Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn is in charge of the arrangements.