Shirley Ann Nadge

Sept. 3, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Shirley Ann Nadge on December 8, 2021. Born to Vera and H. Burgess Jones Septeember 3, 1935, she grew up in Marathon with her six brothers and sisters.

She had a long, successful career in the insurance industry, operating Nadge and Copley Insurance Services with partner Robert Copley in Moravia. She enjoyed working with her customers and fulfilling their insurance needs.

Her excellent pies were prized by both family and the organizations she donated them to. She loved landscaping, transforming her backyard into a garden oasis. After she retired, she moved to Florida with her fiance Joe Caza and enjoyed the warm temperatures and living close to her daughter Catherine and her family. Above all, she cherished her family. She was a wonderful mother and role model, and she went above and beyond to make each one of us feel special and loved. We will miss her dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Dorothea Jones, Marie Dedrick, Harold Jones, Howard Jones and David Jones. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Betsy Bregard; children: Valerie Gonzalez (Jorge), Catherine Wallin (Danny), Linda Aldridge and Gregory Nadge; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church Street, Moravia on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM-Noon with funeral services to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.