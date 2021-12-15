Menu
Shirley Ann Nadge
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street
Moravia, NY

Shirley Ann Nadge

Sept. 3, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2021

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mom, Shirley Ann Nadge on December 8, 2021. Born to Vera and H. Burgess Jones Septeember 3, 1935, she grew up in Marathon with her six brothers and sisters.

She had a long, successful career in the insurance industry, operating Nadge and Copley Insurance Services with partner Robert Copley in Moravia. She enjoyed working with her customers and fulfilling their insurance needs.

Her excellent pies were prized by both family and the organizations she donated them to. She loved landscaping, transforming her backyard into a garden oasis. After she retired, she moved to Florida with her fiance Joe Caza and enjoyed the warm temperatures and living close to her daughter Catherine and her family. Above all, she cherished her family. She was a wonderful mother and role model, and she went above and beyond to make each one of us feel special and loved. We will miss her dearly.

She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings, Dorothea Jones, Marie Dedrick, Harold Jones, Howard Jones and David Jones. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Betsy Bregard; children: Valerie Gonzalez (Jorge), Catherine Wallin (Danny), Linda Aldridge and Gregory Nadge; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be at the Wade Funeral Home, 22 Church Street, Moravia on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 AM-Noon with funeral services to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
Dec
20
Funeral service
Wade Funeral Home
22 Church Street, Moravia, NY
Wade Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betsy sending you my deepest Sympathy in the loss of your sister. Prayers for you and your family.
Dolores Bush
Other
December 16, 2021
