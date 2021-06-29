Menu
Shirley J. Sweeting
FUNERAL HOME
Brew Funeral Home
48 South Street
Auburn, NY

Shirley J. Sweeting

AUBURN - Shirley J. Sweeting, 85, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Coleman) Jones.

Mrs. Sweeting was the matriarch of the family. The glue that held the foundation of the family together. Mrs. Sweeting worked as an nurse's aide for many years. Shirley love bingo and to knit her blankets for the new babies entering the family. She loved her birds, dogs and fish. She will be greatly missed. Shirley was a wonderful mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her children: Jeff Sweeting and his wife Linda, Mark Sweeting, Vernon Sweeting, John Kennedy, Penny Cordway, Rebecca Sweeting, Donna Sweeting; brother, Fred Jones ,Sr.; sister, Rita Crook; a host of grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband Vernon Sweeting, children: Dorothy Sweeting, Sandra Sweeting, Barbara McCrea and Daniel Sweeting.

Visitation will be from 11 AM to 1 PM on Friday July 2, 2021 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn with a service to follow at 1 PM. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Ledyard, NY.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Jul
2
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Brew Funeral Home & Shakelton Funeral Home
48 South Street, Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brew Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss, may god bless u and your family in this time of sorrow
Theresa penird
Friend
July 2, 2021
My heart is saddened to here about Shirley! She was an Aunt too us growing up! My deepest condolences to all that loved and cared for her so much! Love Always
BilliJo Singh(Pickard)
Family
June 30, 2021
