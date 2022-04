We conversation with Stan daily to weekly was so good. He was our financial advisor. My husband was Stan's friend for 50 year's. We will truly miss talking to Stan and having he's greatl help in our needs. We wish we had more time and had planned to go to see him to finish retirement. Sadly it won't happen. We will always be thinking of Stan. May he rest in Gods hand's .

Richard and Katherine Cereo of Auburn NY March 12, 2021