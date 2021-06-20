Stanley Warren Metcalf, Jr.

July 10, 1924 - June 7, 2021

NEW YORK CITY - Stanley Warren Metcalf, Jr., age 96, died peacefully at home in New York City on June 7, 2021.

Warren was born in Syracuse, NY, and spent his early childhood in Auburn, NY, where his grandfather, Edwin D. Metcalf, had founded the Columbian Rope Company. He attended The Allen-Stevenson School and graduated from The Hotchkiss School in 1942. His undergraduate studies were interrupted by World War II, in which he served in the army as a truck mechanic on the Ledo Road, a thousand-mile-long supply route traversing the jungle and mountain passes of India, Burma and China. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and graduated from Princeton University in 1948 with an AB in Economics. He received an MBA from New York University and worked as a securities analyst specializing in the oil and chemical industries.

Warren joined The Brick Presbyterian Church in 1959, where he served as Deacon and Elder and recently sang in an inter-generational choir. An only child, he found his brothers in song through the University Glee Club, with which he performed with gusto for over sixty years.

Warren was a quiet man with deep reserves of strength who loved family, travel, geography and history. He had an impish sense of humor and was an avid golf player. A true gentleman, he was a person of faith through whom kindness flowed as easily as music.

He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth (Lisa) of Brooklyn, NY and his son, Stephen, daughter-in-law, Koethi and grandchildren: Stella and Kate of Ghent, NY. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Joan, to whom he was married for fifty-seven years, and his parents, Mabel Venner and Colonel Stanley Warren Metcalf, Sr.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Brick Presbyterian Church, Park Avenue at 91st Street. All attendees, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks and maintain social distance in the sanctuary. Due to COVID-19, no reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Warren's memory may be made to Doctors Without Borders.