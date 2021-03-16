Menu
Stella Rose Iwanicki-Briggs
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021

Stella Rose Iwanicki-Briggs

Sept. 22, 1928 - Mar. 11, 2021

AUBURN - Our Mom went to be with the Lord on Wednesday March 10, 2021. She passed quietly in her sleep. She was 92. Mom was born at home to Antonina and Peter Iwanicki on September. 22, 1928. She was the fourth of five children.

Mom retired from New York State Electric and Gas in September 1990. She had previously worked at Red Star Express Lines and for her father at Peter's Furniture.

After Retiring mom loved to travel work in her garden and paint beautiful ceramics. Mom's biggest love was her family and friends. She will be missed.

Mom is survived by her sisters-in-law: Virgina "Gina" Iwanicki, and Eugenia (Gena) Iwanicki; cousin Pat Farrell; her daughter Barbara Briggs of CA, son Peter Briggs of Auburn, daughter Elizabeth "Betsy" Gauthier and husband Peter of NC and daughter Patty Briggs of Auburn; also surviving granddaughter Antonina "Nina" Dawson; and great grandaughter Genny, of TX; grandson Jason Gauthier and wife Gina (and great grandson any minute) of NC, granddaughter Aime Gauthier Moffett and husband Adam; and great grandsons Charlie and Davis.

Mom also has countless nieces nephews great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews!

Mom was proceeded in death by her parents; our father Harold Briggs of Briggs Motors; brother Joseph "Joe" Iwanicki; sister and brother-in-law Annella "Nellie" and Tony De Bagio; brother Bernard (Barney) Iwanicki; sister and brother-in-law Genevieve "Jenny" and George Dabinette.

Mom will be cremated. Due to the cold March weather and Covid-19 a service and Breaking of the Bread will be held later in the spring.


Published by The Citizen on Mar. 16, 2021.
We shared many good times and she would do anything for you
Betty Thomas
March 19, 2021
So sorry to hear of Stella`s passing. I so enjoyed working with Stella and seeing her smile every day.
Annie Amoia
March 18, 2021
With deepest sympathy for your loss. I enjoyed working with Stella at NYSEG.
Linda Jennings
March 16, 2021
MOTHER... may your next journey be filled with peace & joy. Please say hello to dad & all your brothers, sisters, those who passed before you. "RIP" May God carry you safely home.
Betsy Gauthier
March 16, 2021
I remember Stella with such fondness. She was a wonderful person and full of love. My deepest condolences to your whole family.
Jim Calimeri
March 16, 2021
