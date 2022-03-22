Stephanie M. (Bond) VanFleet

Sept. 18, 1968 - March 19, 2022

AUBURN - Stephanie M. (Bond) VanFleet, 53, of Auburn passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Syracuse, NY. Born in Auburn on September 18, 1968, Stephanie was the daughter of the late Walter and Rosalind (Bennett) Bond. In her early years, she studied Criminal Justice in college to become a State Trooper until her diagnosis of progressive multiple sclerosis.

She walked the steps of our Capital to advocate for medical marijuana. On June 19, 2014, New York became the 23rd state to pass a medical marijuana bill. In addition to advocating for MS research, she also advocated for animals in our community. She loved her Dallas Cowboys, country music and took great joy in gardening.

Stephanie is survived by her sons: Joseph VanFleet (Lea), Mitchell VanFleet and Jesse VanFleet; sisters: Denise Bond, Amber Newville (Josh), Penny Bond and Opal Bond; one brother Carl Bond: and aunt Patricia Shea. She will be missed by her cat Rambo, who was always at her side.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her grandparents Clayton Bennett and Lillian Wolfe Shea and Charles and Goldie Bond; aunt Jean Relfe (Robert); uncles Robert Vernon (Barb), Jack Shea and Johnnie O'Shea; beloved pugs Chester and Austin; and her cat Max.

Friends are invited to join the family for a service to be offered Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Contributions may be made in memory of Stephanie to the Multiple Sclerosis of CNY or Auburn NY Community Cats.

To offer condolences, please visit www.whitechapelfh.com.