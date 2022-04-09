Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephanie R. Wilson
FUNERAL HOME
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive
Weedsport, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
Send Flowers

Stephanie R. Wilson

PORT BYRON - Stephanie R. Wilson, 41, formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Stephanie is survived by her children: Tylor Wilson, Haven Hinchman, Jace Hinchman and Lia Wilson; granddaughter, Olivia Wilson; sisters: Allison Talbot and Katie Wilson; niece, Gracelynn Talbot; and her grandmother, Rose Emerson.

Stephanie was predeceased by her parents Mark Wilson and Lori (Emerson) Wilson; and her infant brother, Mark Wilson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

Please consider donating to Nick's Ride 4 Friends, Inc. or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.


Published by The Citizen on Apr. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
White Chapel Funeral Home
2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
White Chapel Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by White Chapel Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.