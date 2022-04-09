Stephanie R. Wilson

PORT BYRON - Stephanie R. Wilson, 41, formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Stephanie is survived by her children: Tylor Wilson, Haven Hinchman, Jace Hinchman and Lia Wilson; granddaughter, Olivia Wilson; sisters: Allison Talbot and Katie Wilson; niece, Gracelynn Talbot; and her grandmother, Rose Emerson.

Stephanie was predeceased by her parents Mark Wilson and Lori (Emerson) Wilson; and her infant brother, Mark Wilson.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Dr., Weedsport.

Please consider donating to Nick's Ride 4 Friends, Inc. or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

To offer condolences to the family please visit whitechapelfh.com.