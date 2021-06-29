Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Stephen J. Pelton
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
75 E. Genesee Street
Auburn, NY

Stephen J. Pelton

Dec. 15, 1935 - Oct. 19, 2020

AUBURN - Stephen J. Pelton, 84, known to many as "Big Daddy", of Auburn passed away on October 19, 2020 at Upstate Community General Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Steve, the son of the late Louis A. and Marie Pelton was born in Auburn on December 15, 1935. Steve was a graduate of West High School and while working full-time, he earned his Degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Navy and was a disabled veteran. Steve was employed by the State of New York until he retired. As a lifelong member of the community, he was actively involved in community affairs and sports activities including serving on the Board of Directors of Pop Warner Football, coaching many years for Pony and Little league baseball as well as playing and coaching basketball and baseball. In his younger days, Big Daddy was known for his "fast pitch" at the Y-Field.

Steve enjoyed family breakfasts and playing cards with his family and friends. Steve cherished and was most happy during the times he spent with his children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know this warm and loving man.

Steve is survived by his children: Kathleen (Edward) Sayles, Eileen (Robert) Barry, Michael (Keri) Pelton and John Pelton; grandchildren: Sarah Sayles, Matthew, Katie and Christopher Pelton, Meghan, Lexi and Zach Pelton, Jason and Peter Barry, Austin and Celeste Sayles; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Christopher Vale and Robert and Francine Costa; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at Noon at St. Mary's Church in Auburn.

Contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to Meals on Wheels (Cayuga County) and Knights of Columbus, Auburn, NY. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.



Published by The Citizen on Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Memorial Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Church
Auburn, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Langham Funeral Home, LLC
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langham Funeral Home, LLC.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Thank you for your service.
Joe Colella
July 5, 2021
Our deepest condolence for the family of Stephen Pelton. Our thoughts and prays for "Big Daddy."
Mimi & Jim Lerario
Friend
June 30, 2021
Great baseball memories. RIP Steve.
Jerry Long
June 30, 2021
Played ball with "Big Daddy '' and enjoyed a great friendship as well. With a Heart as big as he was, made sure everyone had what they needed.. I will miss the Big Guy, but he will never be forgotten . R.I.P.
David T. Rabuano
Friend
June 30, 2021
Dear Kathy, Eileen, Michael and Johnny, It is with deep sadness to learn about Steve's passing. I remember many happy times at your house during our youth, paying cards with your dad and listening to his stories. Steve was a great man who understood his roots and his place in our society. Steve also understood his responsibility as a parent and a friend. While it is our responsibility as adults to act appropriately, you Dad understood what his job was to teach and present himself as a responsible person. This he taught all of you well. You and Steve are in our thoughts and prayers as you say your final goodbyes as you mourn of Steve's passing.
Greg Rigby
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results