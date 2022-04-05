Susan R. Dzuba

AURELIUS - Susan R. Dzuba, 70, of Aurelius, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at home with her family by her side. She is the daughter of the late John and Marion (Maker) Coapman.

She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed bird watching. She was a member of the 4-H Club and had a passion for riding English for many years. Susan loved working different careers in the animal field on horse and dairy farms. Susan had a great love for her grandchildren and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by, her husband Stanley Dzuba; children: John (Nicole) Dzuba and Patricia (David) Stevens; nine grandchildren: Austen, Mia, Maxwell, Brianne, Marissa, Miley, Jake, Lucas and Mason; brother John Coapman.

In addition to her parents Susan was predeceased by her daughter Kristy Volpe and two brothers.

There will be visitation from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Condolences may be at www.brewfuneralhome.com.