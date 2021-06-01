Susan Hare

Oct. 10, 1951 - May 24, 2021

HICKORY, NC - Susan Hare passed away May 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC after a struggle with cancer.

The daughter of Bernard and Ann Marie Simmons of Auburn, she worked as manager of Elderberry Pond Restaurant and previously was manager of Dutch Hollow Country Club and Sherwood Inn before moving to Hickory, NC to be with Family.

She is survived by husband, Roger; son, David Phillips; daughter, Linette Lang; son, Bryan predeceased her; siblings: SanDee, Kathy, Bernie, Lisa (Simmons); brother, Michael predeceased her; grandchildren: Kaylin, Cameron, Avery, Caspian and great grandson, Bryan. In addition, a legion of nieces and nephews who adored her. Susan was a follower of Jesus and admirer of Rev. Billy Graham.

She will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, Soule Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Reception at A.T. Walley's in Auburn, where friends are invited to celebrate her life. Donations in her name can be made to preborn.org.