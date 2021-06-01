Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Citizen
The Citizen Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Susan Hare
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021

Susan Hare

Oct. 10, 1951 - May 24, 2021

HICKORY, NC - Susan Hare passed away May 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC after a struggle with cancer.

The daughter of Bernard and Ann Marie Simmons of Auburn, she worked as manager of Elderberry Pond Restaurant and previously was manager of Dutch Hollow Country Club and Sherwood Inn before moving to Hickory, NC to be with Family.

She is survived by husband, Roger; son, David Phillips; daughter, Linette Lang; son, Bryan predeceased her; siblings: SanDee, Kathy, Bernie, Lisa (Simmons); brother, Michael predeceased her; grandchildren: Kaylin, Cameron, Avery, Caspian and great grandson, Bryan. In addition, a legion of nieces and nephews who adored her. Susan was a follower of Jesus and admirer of Rev. Billy Graham.

She will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, Soule Cemetery, followed by a Memorial Reception at A.T. Walley's in Auburn, where friends are invited to celebrate her life. Donations in her name can be made to preborn.org.


Published by The Citizen on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
A.T. Walley's
Auburn, NY
Jun
5
Burial
10:30a.m.
Soule Cemetery
NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
may she rest in eternal peace in the kingdom of god
jcc
June 4, 2021
Lisa, Bernie and families, I´m so very sorry for your loss. Please know that you are all in my thoughts and prayers. Thinking of you all. Susan Felter
Susan Felter
Other
June 3, 2021
SanDee and family, My heart goes out to you all. With my deepest sympathy. Love, Carol
Carol Wawro Doyle
June 3, 2021
Sandy Sad and sorry to hear of Sue's passing. (I will be out of town for her service) Love to you and Bernie
FRANK PETROSINO
June 2, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers for Sues family . May she rest peacefully .
Jerry and Mary Debenedetto
Family
June 2, 2021
She will be missed. An absolute joy to work with,! RIP
Marilyn Donovan
June 1, 2021
Dear Roger and family, I only knew Susan briefly, but what I knew of her was of a devoted Mom and wife with a fierce love of family. A very bright person, employing practical solutions to solving problems. I'm certain you will all miss her dearly. Our prayers and sincerest condolences are with you all. Sincerely, Greg & Carole R.
Greg Rigby
June 1, 2021
I'm so terribly sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayer's go out for you.
Barbara Giltner
Friend
June 1, 2021
Sincere condolences . Your sister was always most cordial and accommodating with our dad on his visits to Elderberry Pond . Thoughts and prayers to each of you
Dr Joseph Karpinski Jr
June 1, 2021
Our deepest condolence to the family of Susan. She will be in our prays.
Mimi&Jim Lerario
Family
June 1, 2021
Sending Love & Prayers to all of you
Mary Clifford
Friend
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results