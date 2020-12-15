Menu
Susan L. King
1963 - 2020
BORN
1963
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street
Port Byron, NY

Susan L. King

June 11, 1963 - Dec. 7, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Susan L. King, 57 of Weedsport, unexpectedly passed away on December 7, 2020.

Sue was born on June 11, 1963, the daughter of Robert E. King of Windsor NY, and the late Linda Haskins of Ithaca, NY. Most recently Sue worked for Currier Plastics of Auburn. Sue was an avid horse lover and enjoyed the days she was able to spend at Christmas tree Stables & Silver Tradition Stable when she wasn't working or spending time with her dogs.

Survived by her loving children: Jessica (Patrick) Nolin of Savannah, NY, Brandon Ketcham of Oregon. Her sister, Roberta (James) Smith of Florida; Aunt, Jean Marvin of Auburn; grandchildren: Peyton and Triston Nolin, Summer and Autumn Swayze, Winter Ketcham; and longtime friend, John Mlecz of Cato; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY. Services and Interment will be private.


Published by The Citizen on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Audioun Funeral Home
218 Main Street, Port Byron, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Audioun Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are so sorry for your family's loss
Rob n kim lethbridge
December 17, 2020
