Susan L. King

June 11, 1963 - Dec. 7, 2020

WEEDSPORT - Susan L. King, 57 of Weedsport, unexpectedly passed away on December 7, 2020.

Sue was born on June 11, 1963, the daughter of Robert E. King of Windsor NY, and the late Linda Haskins of Ithaca, NY. Most recently Sue worked for Currier Plastics of Auburn. Sue was an avid horse lover and enjoyed the days she was able to spend at Christmas tree Stables & Silver Tradition Stable when she wasn't working or spending time with her dogs.

Survived by her loving children: Jessica (Patrick) Nolin of Savannah, NY, Brandon Ketcham of Oregon. Her sister, Roberta (James) Smith of Florida; Aunt, Jean Marvin of Auburn; grandchildren: Peyton and Triston Nolin, Summer and Autumn Swayze, Winter Ketcham; and longtime friend, John Mlecz of Cato; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling Hours will be held from 3 – 5 p.m. Thursday Dec. 17, 2020 from the Audioun Funeral Home LLC 218 Main St. Port Byron, NY. Services and Interment will be private.