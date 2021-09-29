Menu
Susan N. Sloan
FUNERAL HOME
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St.
Auburn, NY

Susan N. Sloan

AUBURN - We will hold a Memorial Service Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South Street, Auburn NY for Susan N. Sloan. The Reverend Louis Vasile will officiate.

Susan Noble Sloan, 74, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Christmas Eve, 2020.

Susan was an outstanding advocate for her constituents. At

Easter Seals, Executive Director of SCAT Van, Counselor for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and SAVA. She had retired from Unity House, as Program Director for Mental Health Services.

Her continual outreach to those in need continued during her retirement years volunteering at Matthew House, Unity House and several community service non profits.

We may remember memorials to Matthew House in honor of Susan Noble Sloan, a kind gentle soul that guided many to a better quality of life, and a happier existence.


Published by The Citizen on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. - Auburn
84 South St., Auburn, NY
I´ve known Susan since the 90s and she was always so kind and caring. I have fond memories of a fun vacation we took to the Jersey shore back then. Susan was in our wedding party. We lost track of each other in recent years. I am saddened by her passing though I know she has found her place in heaven. Rest In Peace Susan.
Gloria Stootman Wristen
October 4, 2021
